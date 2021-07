PHOENIX — A teen boy was seriously injured following a shooting that unfolded in south Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Officials say at about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call near 19th Avenue and Pima Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a teen boy with a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said an investigation is underway to determine what led to the shooting.