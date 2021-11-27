Teen airlifted off South Mountain after fall, leg injury

PHOENIX — A teen boy had to be airlifted from South Mountain after falling and injuring himself.

Phoenix Fire officials say crews were called to the Holbert Trail around 10:45 a.m. for reports of an injured hiker.

When they arrived they located a 14-year-old boy who tripped and fell hurting his leg.

Air operations were determined to be the best form of extraction based on the boy's location on the mountain, which was about one mile up the trail, according to Phoenix Fire.

Firebird 10 was called to the scene and a hoist evolution was safely performed lifting the boy off the hillside and then flying him to an awaiting ambulance in the parking lot.

The teen was taken to a hospital in stable condition to a pediatric emergency room for further evaluation.

No other details have been released.