PHOENIX — Six inmates were taken to the hospital Friday after a possible overdose.

It happened at the Estrella Jail near 27th Avenue and Durango Street.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the inmates were all alert and breathing when they were transported.

MCSO did not say what the inmates may have overdosed on, or how the potential drug got into the jail.

MCSO has not provided any other details on this incident.