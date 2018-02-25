Shooting outside South Phoenix strip club leaves 1 dead, 2 injured; suspect still sought

PHOENIX - Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed a person outside of a gentlemen's club in Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to T&A Cabaret near Central Avenue and Elwood Street around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to a police spokesperson, several people were removed from the business before a shooting occurred in the parking lot.

A man fired multiple shots and three people were struck by the gunfire, authorities said. One of the victims later died in the hospital. A second victim was hospitalized in serious, but stable condition and a woman suffered a minor injury.

The alleged shooter fled the area and has not yet been located, officials said.

The suspect is described as being African American, in his 20s or 30s and was wearing a green sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect's whereabouts is urged to call Phoenix Police.