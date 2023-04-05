Retired first responder rescues children from burning home in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two children are safe thanks to a retired first responder who noticed smoke coming from a south Phoenix house and let his old instincts take over.

Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were alerted to a house fire near 24th Street and Southern Avenue.

Before crews arrived a retired Emergency Management first responder, who was nearby, saw smoke and headed toward it.

When he got to the house he found two children, ages 7 and 13, trapped inside and helped them get to safety, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

Firefighters then arrived at the house and searched for anyone else who may be inside but did not find anyone.

Crews were met with heavy fire with multiple explosions and power lines down. They were able to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighboring homes.

The children were not injured and were reunited with their family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.