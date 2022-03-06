Watch
Police searching for vandals of historic Mystery Castle

Vandalism of the Mystery Castle, located at the base of South Mountain.
Posted at 11:45 AM, Mar 06, 2022
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are seeking out any information regarding a vandalism to the historic Mystery Castle near 7th Street and Dobbins Road.

The department Tweeted Sunday morning saying that "vandals caused extensive damage" overnight.

Police ask that if anyone has any information on the vandalism to contact Silent Witness.

The castle dates back to the 1930s and is a designated Phoenix Point of Pride.

