Police searching for vandals of historic Mystery Castle

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are seeking out any information regarding a vandalism to the historic Mystery Castle near 7th Street and Dobbins Road.

The department Tweeted Sunday morning saying that "vandals caused extensive damage" overnight.

Last night, vandals caused extensive damage to a point of pride for the @CityofPhoenixAZ at the historic Mystery Castle on the base of South Mountain. It dates back to the 1930’s and is near 7th St and Dobbins



If you have info as to who is responsible, contact @SilentwitnessAZ pic.twitter.com/UUeDXDtHUL — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 6, 2022

Police ask that if anyone has any information on the vandalism to contact Silent Witness.

The castle dates back to the 1930s and is a designated Phoenix Point of Pride.