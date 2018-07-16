Police: Man shot, killed at south Phoenix home; no suspect in custody

PHOENIX - Police say a man is dead after a shooting in south Phoenix Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a home in the area of 7th Street and Dobbins Road around 8 p.m. after receiving reports from witnesses who heard gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 33-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound, officials said. Life-saving measures were taken, but the victim died shortly after as a result of his injuries.

A suspect has not been arrested and information regarding the shooter's description was not available.

The victim's name hasn't been released and an investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.