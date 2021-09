PHOENIX — Police say a woman was found dead in a south Phoenix home Friday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a home near 59th Avenue and Broadway Road for a report of unknown trouble.

Officers learned a witness came to the home and found a woman inside "with obvious signs of trauma," police said.

No other details were provided.

An investigation is currently underway.

The area is expected to be restricted for an unknown amount of time.