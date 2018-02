PHOENIX - Authorities say a woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in South Phoenix Wednesday night.

A Phoenix Fire spokesperson says firefighters responded to the area of 36th Street and Southern Avenue after receiving reports of an accident.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died of her injuries, officials said.

Initial reports indicate that the woman ran into the road when she was hit by the car, a police spokesperson said.

The driver remained at the scene and it does not appear impairment played a role in the accident.

Roads in the area will be closed until future notice. Check here for the latest traffic updates.