PHX PD investigate stabbing that left 2 hurt near 10th Avenue and Buckeye Road

Posted at 8:37 AM, Oct 31, 2021
PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect after two people were stabbed in Phoenix on Halloween morning.

At about 1:00 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a stabbing call in a neighborhood near 10th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

When they arrived they found a man and woman with knife wounds. Officers learned they suffered their injuries during a fight with another man.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. The man is said to be in critical condition, while the woman has non-life threatening injuries, police said.

It’s unclear if a suspect has been identified or arrested.

