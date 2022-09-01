Phoenix police investigating double homicide near 48th Street and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a double homicide in Phoenix.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning near 48th Street and Broadway Road.

Officers were called to the scene after reports of gunfire in the area. When officers arrived, they checked the welfare of apartment residents and located two men who had been shot.

Both men died from their injuries at the scene.

Detectives are speaking to witnesses and working to learn what led to the shooting.

No information on possible suspects has been released.