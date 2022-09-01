Watch Now
Phoenix police investigating double homicide near 48th Street and Broadway Road

Two people were reportedly killed in a shooting near 48th Street and Broadway Road overnight.
48th Street and Broadway Road
Posted at 6:30 AM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 09:38:16-04

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a double homicide in Phoenix.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning near 48th Street and Broadway Road.

Officers were called to the scene after reports of gunfire in the area. When officers arrived, they checked the welfare of apartment residents and located two men who had been shot.

Both men died from their injuries at the scene.

Detectives are speaking to witnesses and working to learn what led to the shooting.

No information on possible suspects has been released.

