Phoenix police investigating child's death near 27th and Southern avenues

It is not clear if the death is currently being considered suspicious
Phoenix Police Department
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a school-aged child died Monday night in south Phoenix.

Police say they were called to the area near 27th and Southern avenues, where the child was found unresponsive "with no obvious signs of trauma."

The child was rushed to the hospital, but later died at the hospital.

The child's exact age and whether the child is a boy or a girl have not been released.

Police have not said if the death is being considered suspicious.

The incident is currently being handled as a death investigation, according to police.

