Phoenix PD searching for armed robbery suspect who escaped custody Friday morning

Phoenix PD
Posted at 9:04 AM, Oct 22, 2021
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for a suspect who escaped custody early Friday morning.

The Phoenix Police Department made the announcement on Twitter saying an armed robbery suspect, identified as 20-year-old Tyler Woodward, escaped around 1 a.m. from a police facility near Central and Elwood streets.

Police say he is known to cover his tattoos with makeup.

If you see him, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

If you have info about his whereabouts please call 602-262-6151 or @SilentwitnessAZ at 480-WITNESS.

Phoenix PD hasn't released any other details at this time.

