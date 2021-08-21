PD: Man shot, killed after altercation near 10th Street and Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in south Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

When officers arrived on scene near 10th Street and Buckeye Road, they found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials say the victim was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say the victim was involved in a verbal altercation before he was wounded.

Detectives are still searching for the suspect who took off before officers arrived.

Police say this is an active investigation. If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).