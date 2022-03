PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters are battling a first-alarm house fire at 19th Avenue and Dobbins, north of South Mountain.

Firefighters say they've now gone defensive on the fire, and are only battling it from the outside. Video in the player above shows heavy flames engulfing the home.

So far no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest developments.