Phoenix Fire rescues consruction worker who fell into trench in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A worker is being treated at a hospital after falling into a ditch near Central and Buckeye Road.

On Tuesday afternoon, Phoenix fire crews were called to a construction site in the area after a man tripped and fell into an 8ft trench while working.

When firefighters got to the location they located the man in the trench who had a back injury and could not move.

The area was quickly cleared and everyone was denied entry so that no one else would fall in.

Then, using shoring techniques firefighters secured the trench so no collapse would occur trapping the man.

Crews then climbed into the trench and packaged the patient for a hoist extrication operation using a ladder truck.

The man was safely lifted out and taken to a hospital by ambulance for further treatment and evaluation.