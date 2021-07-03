PD: Woman found dead inside vehicle near 35th and Southern avenues

PHOENIX — Police say a woman was found dead inside a vehicle near 35th and Southern avenues early Saturday.

Officials say at about 5:30 a.m., Phoenix police officers responded to the area regarding a shooting.

The caller told authorities a woman was seated in a vehicle in the alley who appeared as if she had been shot.

Officers arrived at the scene and found both the vehicle and the woman who had gunshot injuries.

Phoenix firefighters pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

No other details were provided.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent witness at 480-WITNESS.