PD: Two hospitalized after stabbing near 40th Street and Southern Avenue

Phoenix Police
Posted at 1:49 PM, Dec 29, 2023
PHOENIX — Two people have been hospitalized from a stabbing in south Phoenix.

At around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Phoenix Fire medics were called to the area of 40th Street and Southern Avenue for reports of a stabbing.

When crews arrived at the scene they located a man and a woman that needed to be taken to a hospital for treatment. They are said to be in stable condition.

Phoenix Police officials say a third person was treated at the scene for minor lacerations.

A suspect was located and arrested. Official charges haven't been announced.

Details of what led to the incident remain under investigation.

