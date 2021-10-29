PD: Police unable to ID woman found dead near 15th Street and Dobbins Road

PHOENIX — Police are asking for help identifying a woman who was found dead Thursday in south Phoenix area.

During the mid-morning hours of Oct. 28, officers responded to reports of an injured person near 15th Street and Dobbins Road.

When they got to the scene, officers found a woman who was pronounced dead. She had obvious signs of trauma.

Police say they have not yet been able to identify the victim.

She is described as a Black woman in her 20s with long, braided hair and several tattoos. One of her tattoos is a rose on the inside of her left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 602-262-6141.