PD: Officials arrest 2, searching for 1 other involved teen girl found dead inside vehicle

PHOENIX — Officials have arrested two suspects, and are searching for a third person involved in the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Itzel Espinoza in early July.

Phoenix police say the teen girl was found shot and killed inside a vehicle early morning July 3.

Detectives have developed probable cause to make an arrest on three people suspected of being involved in the homicide.

Officers say they located Jesus J. Valle Padilla, 19, July 16 at around 1:45 p.m. near 24th Street and US60 for facilitation of murder.

A 16-year-old boy has also been arrested and booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center.

The third suspect is currently outstanding and has been identified as 18-year-old Lindsey B. Aguilar.

Phoenix Police Lindsey B. Aguilar

No other details were provided.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent witness at 480-WITNESS.