PHOENIX - One man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition after being shot near an adult entertainment club on South Central Avenue in South Phoenix.

At approximately 12 a.m. on Sunday, Phoenix Police responded to calls of shots fired near the T&A Cabaret on South Central Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot injury, who was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The name of the victim has not been released by police.

According to police, witnesses said a suspect shot the victim in the business' parking lot before fleeing.

At this time, the suspect has not been apprehended. Police have not released any identifying information regarding the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information pertaining to this incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.