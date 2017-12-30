PD: Man dies after being hit and carried on a car in south Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix police say a man is dead after he was struck by a car Friday evening and left on the vehicle as the suspect drove home without alerting emergency responders. 

Officials say the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road. A 65-year-old woman driving northbound hit a man crossing the street and continued driving home to her apartment with the man still on her car.

The man has been identified as 35-year-old Ramon Corrales.

According to police, no attempts were made by the driver to notify police or emergency responders of the collision, or of the man injured on her car.

Police responded after witnesses called and reported what happened. 

Corrales was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

Police say the driver was evaluated and showed no signs of impairment. Police are determining possible criminal charges.

