PD: 77-year-old woman dies after being attacked by dogs near 6th Street and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — Police say a 77-year-old Valley woman has died after being attacked by dogs in Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Officials say just after 7 a.m., officers were called to the area of 6th Street and Broadway Road for reports of a woman who was being attacked by dogs.

When crews arrived on scene, they found Maria Ruiz in critical condition. Police say she was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators learned Ruiz was on her front porch when she was attacked by four Staffordshire Terrier mix dogs owned by 33-year-old Alejandro Hernandez.

Police say Hernandez has been contacted in the past by Maricopa County Animal Care about his dogs escaping and was instructed on at least one occasion to fix a gate to keep the dogs secured and also issued license warnings.

MCACC workers were able to capture the dogs and take them and into custody. Officials say due to the nature of the call, one of the dogs is being tested for rabies.

Police say Henandez told them the dogs had escaped multiple times in the past, and that they had gone after and bitten neighbors.

Hernandez is being booked for one count of negligent homicide.