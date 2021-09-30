PD: 3 hurt in shooting, crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say three people were injured in a shooting and crash in south Phoenix Wednesday evening.

Officials say a vehicle was in the area of 7th Street and Alta Vista Road when the people inside were involved in a shooting with occupants from a different vehicle.

After the shooting, police say the vehicles fled the area in different directions and one of those vehicles collided with another car at the intersection of 7th Street and Southern Avenue.

The two people inside the car involved in the collision were transported to the hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds, police say. A third person inside the car was also transported with what police believe is a non-life threatening injury from the crash.

Police say the people inside the vehicle they collided with were not seriously injured.

Detectives are working to confirm what led up to the shooting. The victims are not being identified at this time.