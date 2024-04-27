One person hurt after apartment fire near 7th Street and Dobbins Road in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person is hurt after an early morning apartment fire in south Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area of 7th Street and Dobbins Road around 4:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a single-story apartment building.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly, preventing it from spreading to other apartments.

The tenant of the apartment that caught fire was taken to the hospital for minor burn injuries.

No one else was hurt because of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.