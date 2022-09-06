Watch Now
One man in serious condition, three others injured in shooting near 28th St and Broadway Rd

Phoenix police say an argument between two men led to a shooting near 28th Street and Broadway Rd Monday night.
Posted at 10:26 PM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 01:26:12-04

Officials say one person was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, while an "unknown person" drove the other man to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During the gunfire, stray rounds went into another home and struck an adult and juvenile, they were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

