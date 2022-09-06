One man in serious condition, three others injured in shooting near 28th St and Broadway Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say an argument between two men led to a shooting near 28th Street and Broadway Rd Monday night.

Officials say one person was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, while an "unknown person" drove the other man to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

NEW: Argument between two men near 28th St & Broadway leads to a shooting where bullets went into another room hitting an adult and juvenile. Both hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/l9LrQoLUfZ — Jordan Bontke (@JBontkeABC15) September 6, 2022

During the gunfire, stray rounds went into another home and struck an adult and juvenile, they were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.