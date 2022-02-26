New video released from Phoenix ambush that left multiple officers injured

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released new footage and the 911 call from the ambush on Feb. 11 in an incident briefing detailing the hours-long standoff.

*Warning: Graphic video of the shooting, in the player below, may not be appropriate for all audiences.*

During the call at 2:10 a.m., Morris Richard Jones III told the 911 dispatcher that his house had been broken into by three armed men who shot who he called his wife, Shatifah Lobley, and robbed them.

The footage continues on from the initial body cam footage released that shows the moment the first officer was shot at 2:16 a.m.

After the first officer was shot and moved to safety, a second officer on the scene fired at the shooter as Jones went back inside the house.

Officers surrounded the house and Jones went into the enclosed yard of the house to shoot at the police helicopter overhead.

Shortly after that attempt, Jones tried to leave the house in a vehicle from the garage at the back of the house. Police were able to block the car and Jones went back inside, closing the garage door.

That's when Lobley's brother placed the one-month-old baby on the porch and walked over to police with his hands in the air.

When officers first tried to rescue the baby, Jones shot at multiple officers from the top of the stairs, sending bullet fragments into nearby officers and Lobley's brother.

It wasn't until 3:30 a.m., about an hour after the baby was placed on the porch, that Special Assignments Unit officers were able to rescue the baby. Jones also shot at the SAU armored vehicle.

Officers made multiple attempts to negotiate with Jones through calls and texts, but Jones would not talk to officers.

The SAU tried to use gas rounds to get Jones out of the house, but there was no response. Officers went inside around 7 a.m. and found Jones and Lobley dead inside.