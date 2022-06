PHOENIX — Three people are hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in south Phoenix.

At about 12 p.m. Saturday, Phoenix Fire crews were called to the area of 24th Street and Southern Avenue for a crash.

When they arrived they located three patients and three vehicles involved.

A man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition while a woman and a minor were taken with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Phoenix police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.