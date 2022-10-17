Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsSouth Phoenix News

Actions

MCSO: Person assaults deputy after pointing a gun at people

Person assaults MCSO deputy after pointing a gun at others
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office officials say a man assaulted a deputy after pointing a gun at people in the area of 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road Sunday night.
70th ave.png
Posted at 9:27 PM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 01:15:00-04

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office officials say a person assaulted a deputy after pointing a gun at people in the area of 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road Sunday night.

Officials say the individual was acting erratic and before deputies arrived.

The person allegedly assaulted a deputy and then retreated into a house. The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The nature of the assault is currently unknown.

The individual eventually came out of the house and has been taken into custody without incident.

This incident is currently under investigation.

The identities of the person and the deputy injured has not been released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!