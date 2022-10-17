MCSO: Person assaults deputy after pointing a gun at people

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office officials say a person assaulted a deputy after pointing a gun at people in the area of 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road Sunday night.

Officials say the individual was acting erratic and before deputies arrived.

The person allegedly assaulted a deputy and then retreated into a house. The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The nature of the assault is currently unknown.

The individual eventually came out of the house and has been taken into custody without incident.

This incident is currently under investigation.

The identities of the person and the deputy injured has not been released.