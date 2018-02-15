MCACC: 5 puppies found abandoned outside in South Phoenix during rainy weather

PHOENIX - A crate full of puppies was found abandoned in South Phoenix.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control received reports Thursday morning after a passerby found the five puppies near 3rd and South Mountain avenues.

According to an MCACC spokesman, the puppies were found in an alleyway and it's believed they stayed in the crate to take shelter during the rainy weather.

There are two, tan female pups and three males. Their exact breed is unknown at this time.

The puppies will be available for adoptions Saturday, Feb. 17 at their West Valley facility. Each of their adoptions fees are $150.

To put this into perspective, the $150 adoption fee provides treatment for four other dogs, MCACC said. It costs $31 a day to house and feed dogs in their shelters. If all five dogs are adopted, 20 dogs' lives will be saved.

IF YOU GO:

West Valley Animal Care Center

2500 S. 27th Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85009