Man shot, killed at south Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX — Police say a 28-year-old man was shot and killed at a south Phoenix apartment complex Friday night.

Officials say at about 10 p.m., Phoenix police officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex near 28th Street and Broadway Road.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man, identified as 28-year-old Promise Jones, who died at the scene.

Police said preliminary information indicates Jones was shot outside an apartment after an argument with an individual who he knew.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department. if you would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).