Man killed, two children hospitalized in crash at 47th Ave and Baseline Rd

One man died and two children have been hospitalized as a result of a crash that happened Friday afternoon near 47th Avenue and Baseline Road.
Posted at 10:37 PM, Mar 18, 2022
PHOENIX — One man was killed and two children have been hospitalized in a crash that happened Friday afternoon near 47th Avenue and Baseline Road.

30-year-old Trevon Burris died in the crash. The two children are expected to recover, according to Phoenix police.

Investigators say Burris was driving westbound when he drove left of the center lane and hit a SUV driving eastbound.

Family members at the scene told ABC15 that Burris was a father of six and that two of his children were hospitalized.

There has been no information given on what led up to the crash, the condition of the other driver or if there were other passengers in the SUV.

The investigation remains ongoing.

