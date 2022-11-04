Man hit and killed by semi-truck in south Phoenix Thursday

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck by a semi-truck in south Phoenix Thursday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 3rd and Southern avenues for reports of a crash.

According to detectives with the Phoenix Police Department, a man was walking in the roadway on Southern Avenue when he was struck by a semi-truck trailer.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died. It's unknown why the man was in the roadway or if he was intoxicated.

There were no signs of impairment of the semi-truck driver who remained at the scene, police said.

No other details have been released.