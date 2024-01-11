Man killed after large palm tree falls on top of him at park near South Mountain

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a palm tree fell and trapped him underneath it at a park near South Mountain.

On Thursday afternoon, Phoenix Fire crews received reports of a man trapped underneath a large tree at Highline Park near 12th Street and South Mountain Avenue.

When crews arrived it was determined the man was beyond help and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an initial investigation, Phoenix police officials believe the man was walking in the park with another person when the tree fell on top of him. The other person was not injured.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

It's unknown at this time what caused the tree to fall.