Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles in Arkansas, Mesa and Phoenix

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public safety announced Friday the arrest of a Phoenix man following a month-long investigation into stolen vehicles.
37-year-old Brandon Jones was arrested Monday after Vehicle Theft Task Force detectives saw him operating and transporting multiple stolen vehicles and a trailer between properties in south Phoenix, according to a DPS release.
DPS says the following were recovered during the investigation:
- 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck (reported stolen in Arkansas)
- 2003 Tahoe Z71 SUV (reported stolen in Arkansas)
- 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer (reported stolen in Arkansas)
- 2003 GMC Yukon (reported stolen in Mesa)
- Motor from a 2004 GMC Sierra (reported stolen in Mesa)
- 2017 flatbed trailer with a 2006 Toyota forklift (reported stolen in Phoenix)
Jones faces charges including five counts of theft of means of transportation and one count of theft of controlled property.