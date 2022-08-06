Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles in Arkansas, Mesa and Phoenix

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public safety announced Friday the arrest of a Phoenix man following a month-long investigation into stolen vehicles.

37-year-old Brandon Jones was arrested Monday after Vehicle Theft Task Force detectives saw him operating and transporting multiple stolen vehicles and a trailer between properties in south Phoenix, according to a DPS release.

DPS says the following were recovered during the investigation:



2007 Chevrolet pickup truck (reported stolen in Arkansas)

2003 Tahoe Z71 SUV (reported stolen in Arkansas)

2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer (reported stolen in Arkansas)

2003 GMC Yukon (reported stolen in Mesa)

Motor from a 2004 GMC Sierra (reported stolen in Mesa)

2017 flatbed trailer with a 2006 Toyota forklift (reported stolen in Phoenix)

Jones faces charges including five counts of theft of means of transportation and one count of theft of controlled property.