Man arrested after making threat towards South Pointe High School

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX - A man has been arrested after making an online threat towards a Valley high school.

The threat was made towards South Pointe High School, near Central Avenue and Baseline Road, over the weekend.

Phoenix police said the suspect, 20-year-old Christopher Michael Rodriguez Mendez, was identified, located and arrested around 1:20 a.m. Monday.

He was booked into jail on one count of Use of an Electronic Communication to Terrify, Intimidate, Threaten or Harass, one count of Interference with or Disruption of an Educational Institution; and two counts of Threatening or intimidating.  

 

