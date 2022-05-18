Large pallet fire grows to fourth-alarm response in Phoenix

PHOENIX — More than 150 firefighters were called to fight a fourth-alarm pallet fire in Phoenix overnight.

Crews were called to the area of 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday when the fire broke out.

Winds reportedly fueled the fire, forcing a larger fire response.

Images from Phoenix Fire Dept. show a fourth alarm fire at a pallet yard near 39th Ave & Buckeye. I’m on scene now and can see that flames have significantly gone down but there are still closures in the area. I’ll have live updates on #ABC15 throughout the morning. pic.twitter.com/zCdOO6Vxb6 — Jamie Warren (@JamieABC15) May 18, 2022

Fire officials said early Wednesday morning that the main body of the fire was under control but crews would stay at the scene to put out hot spots.

No injuries have been reported during the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.