Large pallet fire grows to fourth-alarm response in Phoenix

More than 150 firefighters were called to fight a large pallet fire overnight.
Posted at 4:45 AM, May 18, 2022
PHOENIX — More than 150 firefighters were called to fight a fourth-alarm pallet fire in Phoenix overnight.

Crews were called to the area of 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday when the fire broke out.

Winds reportedly fueled the fire, forcing a larger fire response.

Fire officials said early Wednesday morning that the main body of the fire was under control but crews would stay at the scene to put out hot spots.

No injuries have been reported during the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

