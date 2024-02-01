Watch Now
Hiker in extremely critical condition after suffering medical emergency on a South Mountain trail

Incident happened Thursday on the Pima Canyon Trail around 2 p.m.
Posted at 4:15 PM, Feb 01, 2024
PHOENIX — A hiker has been taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after suffering a medical emergency on a South Mountain trail.

Firefighters from Phoenix, Guadalupe, and Tempe responded to the Pima Canyon Trail around 2 p.m. for reports of a hiker suffering from a medical emergency, approximately one mile up from the trailhead.

The adult man was located unresponsive from an unknown medical emergency. He was airlifted off the mountain and transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Firefighters have not released any additional information on this incident.

