Dozens of firefighters still battling Phoenix recycling fire near 35th Avenue and Buckeye

PHOENIX — About 50 firefighters are still battling the large fire that sparked at a Phoenix recycling yard Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to the business near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road for a fire which was quickly upgraded to a six-alarm response.

Firefighters are getting good knockdown on the fire. Crews will remain on the scene throughout the night to extinguish all remaining hotspots. pic.twitter.com/WdOuH1uBi9 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 6, 2021

Crews say five commercial structures, including Friedman Recycling and a Purcell Tire Shop, were involved along with multiple recycling yards in the area.

A structure, west of where the fire started, collapsed onto bails of cardboard and paper making it more difficult to put out the fire, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The structure was made of metal and was not burning out on its own, said Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller.

Phoenix firefighters say this is the largest response for the Phoenix Fire Department in history. There was initially over 200 firefighters and 10 different agencies battling the fire that was fueled by lumber and tires in the area.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital for an injury to their lower body. On Sunday, officials said the firefighter was "doing really well."

According to APS, at one point, there were more than 1,200 customers without power. As of Sunday morning, that number was down to about 20.

UPDATE: this fire has been upgraded to a Type 1 Fire, the next step after a six alarm fire. 200 firefighters are currently fighting this fire. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/jrqN4NEqbz — Adam Waltz (@Adam_Waltz) June 5, 2021

Time-lapse of recycling yard fire smoke near 35th Ave. & Buckeye Rd., which started around 12:30 PM. @abc15 #azfire pic.twitter.com/ZvYm1NPrJt — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) June 5, 2021

Fire officials are asking the community to avoid the area as 35th Avenue remains closed from Buckeye Road to Van Buren Street.

Officials say crews will remain on the scene throughout the day Sunday to extinguish all remaining hotspots.

An investigation will be underway once the fire is completely out.

