Firefighter injured as crews battle apartment fire near Central Avenue and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — A firefighter was hospitalized with burn injuries as crews battled an apartment fire near Central Avenue and Baseline Road early Saturday morning.

Phoenix Fire officials said firefighters responded to the area for a fire just before 5 a.m.

Crews arrived at the scene and found a fire that was quickly spreading into nearby apartments.

Officials said all the occupants were able to escape as crews were arriving at the scene.

Firefighters were able to control the fire and stop it from spreading in the apartment building.

Authorities said one firefighter suffered burns to his hands and was taken to a hospital.

Four apartments suffered damages and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.