Fire destroys south Phoenix restaurant near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — A fire has destroyed a highly-rated south Phoenix restaurant near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road early Saturday.
Phoenix fire officials said firefighters responded to a fire at Rancho La Candelaria Mexican Food.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire that officials said was located at the back of the restaurant next to a food truck.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The restaurant has received four and five-star ratings on Google and Yelp.