Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsSouth Phoenix News

Actions

Fire destroys south Phoenix restaurant near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road

items.[0].image.alt
Phoenix Fire Department
restaurant fire.PNG
Posted at 12:52 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 15:58:37-04

PHOENIX — A fire has destroyed a highly-rated south Phoenix restaurant near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road early Saturday.

Phoenix fire officials said firefighters responded to a fire at Rancho La Candelaria Mexican Food.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire that officials said was located at the back of the restaurant next to a food truck.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The restaurant has received four and five-star ratings on Google and Yelp.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV