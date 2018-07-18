Fire: 7 people injured in south Phoenix crash near 27th Avenue/Baseline

PHOENIX - Seven people, including a child, are hospitalized after a crash in south Phoenix.

Phoenix fire crews responded to the area of 27th Avenue and Baseline Road Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of a collision.

According to a Phoenix fire spokesman, seven people were injured. Three of the injured people are adults and were taken to the hospital in serious condition, officials said. One child was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Phoenix police are continuing to investigate the crash. No additional details were immediately available.