Fire: 7 people injured in south Phoenix crash near 27th Avenue/Baseline

abc15.com staff
12:42 PM, Jul 18, 2018
12:45 PM, Jul 18, 2018
south phoenix | phoenix metro
Getty
Copyright Getty Images

PHOENIX - Seven people, including a child, are hospitalized after a crash in south Phoenix. 

Phoenix fire crews responded to the area of 27th Avenue and Baseline Road Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of a collision.

According to a Phoenix fire spokesman, seven people were injured. Three of the injured people are adults and were taken to the hospital in serious condition, officials said. One child was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Phoenix police are continuing to investigate the crash. No additional details were immediately available.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ