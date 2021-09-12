Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsSouth Phoenix News

Actions

FD: Young boy hospitalized after being trapped in off-roading vehicle submerged in water

items.[0].image.alt
Phoenix Fire Department
Phoenix Fire
Posted at 6:33 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 21:38:12-04

PHOENIX — A 10-year-old boy has been seriously hurt after an off-roading incident in the Salt River Saturday evening.

Phoenix firefighters say they responded to a call near 67th Avenue and Broadway Road.

Upon arrival, crews say an off-road vehicle was rolled over into a river bottom and the boy was trapped inside the vehicle submerged in water.

Officials say the water was 8 feet high at the time of the incident.

Crews were able to extricate the boy from the vehicle quickly and transport him to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Seinfeld on CW61 Arizona for a chance to win a $500 gift card!

Watch Seinfeld on CW61 Arizona for a chance to win a $500 gift card!