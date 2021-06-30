Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsSouth Phoenix News

Actions

FD: Teen, 3 others seriously injured in crash near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
27th Ave and Baseline Crash
Posted at 7:46 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 22:49:17-04

PHOENIX — Firefighters say four people were rushed to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Phoenix Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road around 5:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found one vehicle on its side after rolling over several times. Crews say two people were trapped in the rollover and had to be extricated from their vehicle.

Officials say a 16-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man, and a 55-year-old man all suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. LA Galaxy II Saturday on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app