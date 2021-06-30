FD: Teen, 3 others seriously injured in crash near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — Firefighters say four people were rushed to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Phoenix Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road around 5:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found one vehicle on its side after rolling over several times. Crews say two people were trapped in the rollover and had to be extricated from their vehicle.

Officials say a 16-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man, and a 55-year-old man all suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

