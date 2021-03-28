FD: Rock climber seriously hurt after falling at South Mountain

PHOENIX — A rock climber has been seriously injured after falling at South Mountain Saturday evening.

Phoenix firefighters say rescue teams from Phoenix and Tempe were dispatched to reports of an injured rock climber.

Fire crews say when they arrived on scene, they located a woman in her 30s who had fallen 10 feet and hit her head.

The woman was wearing a helmet at the time, and she was rescued off the mountain using the Phoenix Police Firebird helicopter.

Fire crews say she was transported to the hospital in serious condition.