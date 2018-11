PHOENIX - A mountain biker was rescued from South Mountain Sunday morning after crashing and possibly fracturing their collarbone.

Phoenix fire crews arrived at South Mountain at approximately 9 a.m. after reports of a mountain biker crashing on a trail.

According to fire officials, rescuers were able to climb the mountain and locate the hiker.

However, the biker crashed on a "technical portion of the trail," which prompted officials to airlift the injured biker off the mountain.

Officials say the biker was transported to County Hospital in stable condition. They did not provide any identifiable information about the mountain biker.

No firefighters were injured during the rescue.