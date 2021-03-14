Menu

FD: Man found dead on hiking trail near South Mountain

A man has been pronounced dead after being found unconscious on South Mountain Saturday evening.
Posted at 8:04 PM, Mar 13, 2021
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a hiking trail near South Mountain Saturday evening.

Phoenix firefighters say their Technical Rescue Team was dispatched to the Corona Trail at South Mountain after receiving reports of an unconscious man around 6 p.m.

Crews say they located the man about 1.5 miles from the trailhead. The man, later identified as 53-year-old Kenneth Roberts, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details surrounding this incident are unknown at this time and a death investigation is underway.

The Phoenix Police Department says there are no obvious signs of trauma or foul play.

The cause of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner.

