PHOENIX — A young boy is fighting for his life after being pulled from a pool in south Phoenix Sunday night.

Phoenix firefighters say when they arrived on the scene near 40th Street and Baseline Road they located a 3-year-old boy who was not breathing.

Crews then started advanced life resuscitation efforts, and transported him to a nearby hospital.

The boy is currently in extremely critical condition.

Officials also say it is unknown how long he was in the water.