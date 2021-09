LAVEEN, AZ — A 2-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a pool in Laveen Monday evening.

Phoenix firefighters responded to the drowning call near 68th and Southern avenues around 6:25 p.m.

Crews say the child was unresponsive and family members initiated CPR before he was transported to a nearby hospital.

It's unclear at this time how long the boy was underwater.