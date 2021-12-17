Family of 6 escape house fire near 19th & Southern avenues

PHOENIX — A family of six escaped a house fire thanks to the sound of a smoke alarm.

Early Friday morning, Phoenix fire crews were called to a home near 19th and Southern avenues for reports of a fire.

When crews got to the home they immediately spotted smoke and flames. They were able to quickly put out the moving attic fire that had started in the laundry room, according to Phoenix Fire.

Firefighters used attack lines and were able to stop the spread of the damage to the home.

Two children were evaluated for smoke inhalation but did not need to be taken to a hospital.

Officials at the scene tell ABC15 a smoke alarm alerted one of the teens who then woke up everyone else.

Six family members, an adult and five children, and two small dogs will be displaced as a result of the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains underway.